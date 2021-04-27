Institutional investments in realty sector rise 21% to $922 million during January-March 2021 Updated : April 27, 2021 05:43:04 IST Commercial office assets dominated deals with $864 million transacted, translating into 94 percent of the total value in the first quarter of CY21. Among cities, Hyderabad witnessed the highest capital flows of $384 million, accounting for a 42 percent share of investments during the first quarter of 2021. Published : April 27, 2021 05:43 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply