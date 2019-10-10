Business
JLL study says institutional investments in real estate to touch $50 billion in 2019
Updated : October 10, 2019 09:06 PM IST
The relaxation in investment norms relating to foreign direct investments (FDIs) and institutionalisation of investments in completed properties in the form of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) has opened doors for investors, both domestic and foreign over the last decade, said JLL.
JLL research indicates that 294 million square feet of office stock would be eligible for REIT.
