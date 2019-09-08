Legal

Insolvency proceedings start against Raheja Developers

Updated : September 08, 2019 03:07 PM IST

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has begun insolvency proceeding against the real estate firm Raheja Developers. As a part of the process, a public notice has been issued informing creditors to submit their claims against the NCR-based firm.

The NCLT admitted and initiated the insolvency proceedings following a plea by one of the flat buyers last month.