Insolvency proceedings start against Raheja Developers
Updated : September 08, 2019 03:07 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has begun insolvency proceeding against the real estate firm Raheja Developers. As a part of the process, a public notice has been issued informing creditors to submit their claims against the NCR-based firm.
The NCLT admitted and initiated the insolvency proceedings following a plea by one of the flat buyers last month.
It has directed the previous management to provide all relevant documents in their possession and furnish all information.
