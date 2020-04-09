  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 4% higher led by auto, financial stocks
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
Home Real estate
Real Estate

Indian realty staring at losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says NAREDCO

Updated : April 09, 2020 05:03 PM IST

Given the projected demand erosion, Hiranandani said that India must take a cue from the United States, Japan and the European Union, and offer an economic stimulus that is 10 percent of the current GDP.
A part of the reason the real estate industry finds itself in the doldrums is that the ongoing economic crisis has been exacerbated by what is turning out to be a labour crisis in construction.
Indian realty staring at losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says NAREDCO

You May Also Like

Indian realty staring at losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says NAREDCO

Indian realty staring at losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says NAREDCO

Govt cuts Q1 spending limits for many ministries; agri, pharma, aviation among those exempt

Govt cuts Q1 spending limits for many ministries; agri, pharma, aviation among those exempt

RBI receives total bids worth Rs 1,13,470 crore for third targeted LTRO

RBI receives total bids worth Rs 1,13,470 crore for third targeted LTRO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement