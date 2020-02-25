  • SENSEX
Increasing student inflows boost demand for housing in Pune, Bengaluru, and NCR, says report

Updated : February 25, 2020 05:48 PM IST

To boost ‘Study in India’ initiative, the government  has declared an Ind-SAT program in the previous Budget, proposed to be held in Asian and African countries to attract overseas students to Indian universities.
In the recent Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 99,300 crore towards the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development.  
Hostels and residential facilities in Indian educational institutes can meet only a fraction of the student housing demand.
