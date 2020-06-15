Business
In Melbourne suburb: A 'Tendulkar Drive', 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace' coming soon
Updated : June 15, 2020 11:56 AM IST
The estate, developed by Accolade Estate, is luring buyers with a "Tendulkar Drive", "Kohli Crescent" and "Dev Terrace".
Street names are usually submitted by developers and approved by the city council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines.
The Rockbank suburb, which falls under Melton Council, has been a popular suburb among home buyers from the Indian community.