  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Business

In Melbourne suburb: A 'Tendulkar Drive', 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace' coming soon

Updated : June 15, 2020 11:56 AM IST

The estate, developed by Accolade Estate, is luring buyers with a "Tendulkar Drive", "Kohli Crescent" and "Dev Terrace".
Street names are usually submitted by developers and approved by the city council if they meet Office of Geographic Names guidelines.
The Rockbank suburb, which falls under Melton Council, has been a popular suburb among home buyers from the Indian community.
In Melbourne suburb: A 'Tendulkar Drive', 'Kohli Crescent' and 'Dev Terrace' coming soon

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 51.1%; Karnataka, Kerala, MP, West Bengal report more recoveries than active cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 51.1%; Karnataka, Kerala, MP, West Bengal report more recoveries than active cases

Notice how Tamil Nadu spells names differently? The state renames 1,018 cities, neighbourhoods to hammer this lesson home

Notice how Tamil Nadu spells names differently? The state renames 1,018 cities, neighbourhoods to hammer this lesson home

Coronavirus News Updates: India 9th in terms of deaths, study says peak in mid-Nov likely; movement starts within Europe

Coronavirus News Updates: India 9th in terms of deaths, study says peak in mid-Nov likely; movement starts within Europe

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement