Ideal checklist for property owners seeking to lease property

In its recent report titled “India Real Estate Rent Report 2020,” NoBroker.com observed a significant shift towards homeownership in India in light of the pandemic. The report highlighted that 89 percent of people consider the present to be the best time for buying a house.

Is it really the best time?

The existing and emerging trends including low-interest rates on home loans and favourable government policies point to the affirmative. The discounts extended by builders on properties are also stimulating investor activity in real estate.

Against this backdrop, investing in real estate has emerged as a safe and profitable investment option. The most common method of generating regular income from a property is by putting it up on rent. If you are a homeowner looking to monetize your residential property, here are the top things to keep in mind.

Regulatory compliance

Knowing your rights as a landlord as well as the rights of tenants protected by the law is essential. The government has recently rolled out the Model Tenancy Act (MTA) that clearly defines the responsibilities of both the landlord and the tenant with respect to property maintenance and repairs, among other things. Keeping abreast of the laws implemented by your state or union territory will ensure that you are on the safe side of things in case a legal issue arises.

You should also consider conducting pre-leasing inspection of the property to ensure that it is in good condition before being handed over to the tenant. Any damage incurred thereof, according to the law, will have to be taken care of by the tenant. New-age real estate platforms can help by offering hassle-free access to home painting and cleaning, thereby reducing the pressure on the landlord.

Arm yourself with an adequate insurance policy

When leasing out your property, a homeowner’s insurance policy will not suffice. Landlord insurance, on the other hand, combines property and liability insurance that will cover you against losses or damage to not just the premises but also injuries sustained by your tenants due to any untoward accident. This will ensure that your finances are not affected overwhelmingly by the post-incident repairs.

Offline or online?

Homeowners need to rely on a third party to advertise their rental offer. Traditionally, homeowners have relied on offline modes involving middlemen to connect with tenants. However, this arrangement has its drawbacks that manifest as associated expenses, a lack of transparency, and potential for malpractice. This can be tackled with the use of tech-enabled online alternatives that offer all the benefits at a fraction of the price while also reducing workload, travel times, and stress.

Further, in the post-pandemic landscape, going digital is no longer an option but a necessity. Why? Because modern real estate customers are increasingly preferring to hunt for their homes over the digital medium. This shift in preference was already underway before the pandemic on account of the convenience digital home-hunting affords. In the post-2020 era, it has accelerated further in light of the safety and social distancing protocols that will continue to rule the roost for the foreseeable future.

Fixing and collecting the rent

The rent of a unit needs to account for contemporary market trends, location, size of the property, furnishings, security services, etc. The Model Tenancy Act includes provisions that protect the interests of both landlords and tenants. It also allows landlords to raise the rent amount in keeping with the current market value. At the same time, the Act mandates for the existing tenant to be notified three months in advance about the rental hike so that they have time to make the necessary arrangements for themselves.

Further, the post-pandemic landscape has thrown into sharper relief the necessity of having a digital payments system in place. Digital real estate management services step in again to enable landlords and tenants to transact safely and punctually by enabling automated scheduling of rent payments.

Rent agreement

The rental agreement is an instrument that aims to ensure peaceful and cordial relationships between landlords and tenants by governing the rights and liabilities of both parties. As such, it should contemplate all those aspects that will make sure that when a problem arises at a later stage, it can be resolved quickly and efficiently.

There are many aspects that need to be discussed in detail while framing this document like rent amount, duration of stay, repairs to be carried out by either party during occupation, etc. Besides mandating that the agreement be written and submitted to the local Rent Authority, the MTA clearly defines many responsibilities to be undertaken by both parties. It also provides a legal mechanism for efficient and speedy dispute resolution through a three-tier grievance redressal system consisting of Rent Authority, Rent Court, and Rent Tribunal.

Some of the potential snags the homeowner encounters in framing the rental agreement include the location differences between landlord and tenant, going through the process of agreement legalisation, visiting government offices, etc. These can be a hassle especially given the current circumstances when venturing out of the safe confines of one’s home is unadvisable. Here, tech-driven real estate players can help by offering digital rental agreement services. The whole process takes place online and is completely legal.

Digital tenant screening

Tenant screening is crucial as it helps streamline the leasing process while ensuring that the property is handed over to good tenants. Desirable tenants are those who are diligent with their payments, have no criminal record, and have an acceptable credit score. The screening process, therefore, should include credit checks, tenant insurance, etc. Landlords can leverage digital platforms to simplify the vetting process while ensuring maximum transparency and minimum risk. Since leasing is for a longer duration and involves bigger payment, this is an important aspect.

Police verification

The importance of police verification when renting out property cannot be overlooked. There are benefits to running background checks of a tenant, such as ensuring the property is not being rented out to someone with a criminal background. This secures the safety and security of yourself and your tenants which should be paramount when renting out your property. Further, it is essential that this process goes smoothly and efficiently so that all parties involved feel safe.

Importance of keeping digital records

For just as long there have been landlords and tenants, there have been disagreements. They come in the form of disputes over rent, repairs, or communication. The remedy for these conflicts is often a trip to the courts with a lawsuit looming on the horizon. Extensive litigation can incur hefty costs in terms of legal fees, which is completely avoidable if an agreement is reached quickly and efficiently without court intervention.

But how can you reach such an agreement? Preparing digital records can help prevent future legal battles by addressing any potential disputes at their source before they turn into costly lawsuits or laborious feuds. Using digital platforms can enable clarity in documentation so that no misunderstandings arise, ensuring the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

In conclusion, keeping a checklist can help you outline your landlord's journey in advance. Doing so can prepare you to take the necessary steps to streamline the processes involved from putting out an ad and connecting with a tenant to verifying their credentials and forging a mutually beneficial relationship with them.

The author, Amit Agarwal, is Co-Founder and CEO at NoBroker. The views expressed are personal