How real estate industry has performed in 2021?

The real estate industry has been the ‘Growth Engine’ standing against the slowdown that our economy has faced due to COVID. The industry employs the second largest number of people today second only to the agriculture industry. And it is also expected to hurl towards being a $1 trillion industry by the end of 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a huge dent in every industry, including the real estate industry too. However, the industry kept on introducing new and innovative ideas and used technology to its optimum resulting in a timely revival.

Specifically the residential segment, despite high amounts of activity in the industry; is still facing a huge shortage of affordable houses in the country. This shortage is mainly experienced by investors and customers in Tier 2 n 3 cities and other urban areas, which was majorly witnessed in the last financial year.

After this financial year, the industry is now actively developing and investing in these urban and suburban areas. Demand for housing also skyrocketed this year as more and more youngsters and millennials are looking for a permanent shelter. It has been estimated that in the next 5 years, the demand for housing is expected to shoot up to 6.4 million units approx.

Real estate has always emerged as a lucrative investment and the most preferable option. And this year saw the rise in capital investment into many tools such as REITs, affordable housing, fractional ownership, etc. Nearly $9.7 billion has been raised in India via these investment tools. The government also took steps towards enabling investors in multiple channels within the real estate industry.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat yojana includes income tax relief for real estate developers and investors for the sale and purchase of property up to Rs 2 Crore. SEBI has even approved its REIT platform, which will enable all kinds of investors to invest in Indian realty. These initiatives can create an opportunity worth $19.5 billion (estimated) in the coming years.

While 2021 witnessed increased investments into real estate as a form of investment tool compared to other investment portfolio options, it is expected that the investment in real estate will go on increasing at a faster pace in the coming two years.

The road ahead for the industry is a high-risk n a high-profit one. Investors and developers who wish to expand, innovate and invest will surely be able to generate high returns on their investment.

According to a recent report, there is a shortage of ~10 million housing units, and another 20 million housing units are required to meet the country’s urban population growth by 2030. The PMAY scheme is also scheduled to build several million affordable housing units by the end of FY2021-22. This year, increased investment and especially FDI has encouraged more transparency from the developers.

The Indian real estate industry is looking forward to another capital infusion of $8 billion by the end of 2022. The pandemic accentuated a long-term shift away from pricey downtown markets towards smaller and more affordable ones. The year 2022 is expected to be a positive year for the real estate industry with hopes for newer developments.

The author, Honeyy Katiyal, is Founder at Investors Clinic. The views expressed are personal