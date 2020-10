Housing sales value in the quarter ended September has seen a massive increase of 134 percent over the June quarter. Data suggests that the worst seems to be over for the Indian residential sector as sales went up in the September quarter of 2020 as end-users are making the most of bottomed-out property prices and historic low home loan rates and financial schemes offered by developers.

According to a report by ANAROCK Property Consultants, despite the ongoing pandemic, housing sales value in the top 7 cities in July-September period collectively rose to Rs 29,731 crore as against Rs 12,694 crore in the preceding quarter – a significant QoQ jump of 134 percent.

Chennai housing sales values jumped up almost 3.3 times - from Rs 314 crore in Q2CY2020 to over Rs 1,039 crore in Q3CY2020. NCR was next, recording a jump of 157 percent in its sales value – from Rs 1,263 crore in the second quarter of 2020 to over Rs 3,246 crore in the third quarter.

Hyderabad sales values went up by 152 percent to nearly Rs 1,032 crore while MMR saw homes worth Rs 16,500 crore sold in Q3CY20, an increase of 145 percent, QoQ.

Pune’s housing sales value stood at Rs 2,968 crore during the quarter, up 125 percent and Kolkata sales values went up by 121 percent to nearly Rs 957 crore, QoQ. Bangalore saw homes worth Rs 3,989 crore sold in Q3CY20 against Rs 2,205 crore in the preceding quarter, an increase of 81 percent, the report added.

However, during the January-September period this year, housing sales value in these top 7 cities declined 43 percent to Rs 88,730 crore as against Rs 1,54,320 crore in the corresponding period of 2019. The total value reduction amounted to Rs 65,590 crore during the period.

“As was to be expected, the second quarter was lacklustre given the lockdowns and overall pressures on the economy. What is remarkable is how the third quarter stacked up, clearly indicating that buyer sentiment was in place and merely held at bay by uncertainty. Based on these results, there is now every reason to look at the coming festive season with confidence - homebuyers are back on the market. This return of sentiment, coupled with various festive offers and with attractive financial schemes, will produce a marked uptick,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Between January to September 2020, as many as 87,460 units were sold across the top 7 cities as against approx. 2.02 lakh units sold a year ago.

The upcoming festive quarter (October-December) will very probably see home sales values go up on the back of increased demand fed by financial schemes and offers.

Meanwhile, city-wise, MMR was on top and clocked sales worth Rs 49,313 crore in the first three quarters of 2020. On yearly basis, MMR saw total sales value reduce by 22 percent- from Rs 62,964 crore in 2019 to Rs 49,313 crore this year.