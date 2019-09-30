Business
Housing sales see 20% quarterly dip as real estate sector's woes continue
Updated : September 30, 2019 03:07 PM IST
Housing sales in the third quarter of 2019 saw a quarterly decline of 20 percent across the top seven cities in the country, going down from 68,000 units in the second quarter to 55,080 units in Q3, data from Anarock showed.
New launches by real estate firms fell 34 percent, going down from 69,020 units in the second quarter this year to 45,230 units in Q3 2019.
Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) saw the biggest slide in new launches at 57 percent on a quarterly basis, while Kolkata was the only major city to register a growth in new launches with a quarter-on-quarter increase of 19 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more