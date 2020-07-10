  • SENSEX
Housing sales down 67% in April-June: Report

Updated : July 10, 2020 12:43 PM IST

Noida in the national capital region market bucked the trend to register 5 percent growth in sales volume to 1,177 units during April-June this year from 1,123 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.
According to PropEquity, total housing sales during April-June 2020 stood at 21,294 units, down 67 percent from 64,378 units in the year-ago period.
