NCR property market saw highest price hikes but Mumbai still home to costliest homes, says report

Real estate prices could go up by 5-10 percent in the next six to nine months, Colliers’ Ramesh Nair says.

Average residential prices increased by 4 percent year-on-year between January and March, a study has revealed. According to The Housing Price Tracker Report, released by CREDAI, Colliers and Liases Forases, the NCR property market saw the highest price hike in this period.

In terms of absolute numbers, it is no surprise that Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continues to host India’s most expensive homes, with the average weighted price of an apartment unit at Rs 19,557 per sq. ft, the report claimed.

Given the pace of sales in the post-pandemic months, India’s overall unsold inventory reduced by 1 percent between January and March.

According to the data, Bengaluru’s brisk sales clip saw the city register the biggest drop in unsold inventory (23 percent) when compared to the rest of the country. As things stand, Mumbai accounts for 32 percent of all unsold homes in India, followed by NCR (18 percent) and Pune (14 percent).

Analysts say they expect prices to increase as the year progresses. “We expect credible developers to see higher sales this year as end-users are discerning about the developer's reputation,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO (India), Colliers. “There can be a meaningful increase in prices over the next 6-9 months in the range of 5-0 percent, across most markets.”

A range of reasons has been put forth for steadily increasing property prices, from demand-driven hikes to the sudden spurt in raw material costs driven by supply chain crunches. Still, developers say there are prospects of price cuts, provided raw material prices see some reduction.

“CREDAI sincerely hopes manufacturers will pass on price cuts to end-users,” said Harsh Vardhan Patodia, President, CREDAI National. “This will help real estate developers negate increased construction costs over the last two years, which will help prospective homebuyers.”