Housing prices rise in 43 cities in March quarter of FY23: NHB

Housing prices rose in 43 cities in India in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 ending March, according to National Housing Bank (NHB) data released on Thursday.

This was out of the 50 cities in the country it tracked, and noted that seven cities saw a fall in property prices.

Ahmedabad saw the highest rise at 10.8 percent, followed by Bengaluru (9.4 percent), Chennai (6.8 percent), Delhi (1.7 percent), Hyderabad (7.9 percent), Kolkata (11 percent), Mumbai (3.1 percent) and Pune (8.2 percent), as per the Housing Price Index (HPI) published by NHB.