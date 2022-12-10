Housing prices in Ahmedabad see double-digit rise: Shivalik Group

According to a recent report by CREDAI, Colliers, and Liases Foras, housing prices in Ahmedabad have risen by an average of 14 percent in the last two years. The housing prices were up 11 percent on a yearly basis in the third quarter of the year.

Any time to buy your dream home is a good time. It is especially the case now because housing prices have gone up in recent months and are expected to continue to rise further, according to a leading real estate developer from Ahmedabad.

According to a recent report by CREDAI, Colliers, and Liases Foras, housing prices in Ahmedabad have risen by an average of 14 percent in the last two years. The housing prices were up 11 percent on a yearly basis in the third quarter of the year. Housing prices in Ahmedabad have been strong amidst robust demand and quality launches by top developers. However, the steep increase in prices of cement, steel, and other raw materials is the biggest reason for the rise in property prices.

“The overall real estate segment is doing very well due to a strong revival in demand. As far as residential units are concerned, prices have gone up by an average of Rs. 400-500 per sq ft or approximately 10-13 percent this year because of higher construction costs. Considering the rise in prices of basic raw materials such as steel, cement, bricks, electrical wires, and fittings, among other things, developers are mulling fresh hikes in housing prices,” said Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group, a leading real estate firm in Ahmedabad.

Shah noted that even though housing prices continue to head northwards, Ahmedabad remains the cheapest realty market among all the major cities.

“In Ahmedabad, the average housing price is around Rs. 6,000 per sq ft, which is at least 25 percent lower among the other major markets. There are schemes available for Rs 3,000 per sq ft or even lower in Ahmedabad, which is not even thinkable in other cities. Low housing prices are among the key reasons why many people from the metros and other bigger cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, and Bangalore are choosing Ahmedabad as their home,” Shah explained.

Continuing investments in Ahmedabad and surrounding areas in manufacturing, IT, and other sectors, as well as the emergence of GIFT City, home to the only international financial services centre in India, as a global financial services centre, are also contributing to attracting fresh talent to Ahmedabad, giving a fillip to the housing segment.