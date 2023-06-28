Housing market bull-run in Mumbai and Pune breaks pan-India sales records

Hyderabad recorded the highest price-hike of 10 percent, while Bengaluru, NCR and Mumbai reported a nine percent increase in prices.

India's top seven property markets have registered an all-time residential sales record in the April-June quarter. According to property consultant Anarock, the 1.15 lakh homes sold in the last three months exceeded the January-March quarter by one percent. The previous quarter saw 1,13,770 housing units sold across the country.

The tally is also a whopping 36 percent higher, year-on-year when compared to last year's tally of 84,940 units sold in the same period, and comes on the back of a rate-hike earlier this year followed by a pause.

"The housing market is yet to feel the impact of the home loan rate hike early this year, and of the global economic headwinds," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock, "It continues to be on a roll with the momentum remaining strong even in the second quarter of 2023."

Incidentally, Mumbai and Pune accounted for more than half of all homes sold in the quarter. Both cities accounted for 51 percent of total sales, with Pune registering a 65 percent jump in yearly sales growth. Both cities were also the only ones to outdo their own January-March numbers — by four and 10 percent respectively — while other cities saw a dip.

Both Mumbai and Pune also saw a new infusion of inventory — 43,490 and 21,350 launches respectively — that accounted for 63 percent of total residential launches across the country, in the April-June quarter. The pan-India launch scenario impressed many too, given that the 82,150 units launched in the quarter saw a 25 percent YOY growth, despite a six percent dip, quarter-on-quarter.

"The strong line-up of ongoing infrastructural developments, the need for quality homes, and the redevelopment boom across MMR are the key contributors to robust housing demand in the region," said Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty and Infrastructure, "In Pune, improved connectivity and infrastructural growth between Mumbai and Pune, along with location benefits, have led to a growth of mid-segment housing and commercial space segments."

The sales numbers have been notched up on the back of an average eight percent price-hike across seven property markets. Hyderabad recorded the highest price-hike of 10 percent, while Bengaluru, NCR and Mumbai reported a nine percent increase in prices. Nearly 31 percent of all homes sold in the quarter were mid-segment homes, priced between Rs 40 lakh and 80 lakh.