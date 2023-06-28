Housing market bull-run in Mumbai and Pune breaks pan-India sales records

3 Min Read
Hyderabad recorded the highest price-hike of 10 percent, while Bengaluru, NCR and Mumbai reported a nine percent increase in prices.
India's top seven property markets have registered an all-time residential sales record in the April-June quarter. According to property consultant Anarock, the 1.15 lakh homes sold in the last three months exceeded the January-March quarter by one percent. The previous quarter saw 1,13,770 housing units sold across the country.
The tally is also a whopping 36 percent higher, year-on-year when compared to last year's tally of 84,940 units sold in the same period, and comes on the back of a rate-hike earlier this year followed by a pause.
"The housing market is yet to feel the impact of the home loan rate hike early this year, and of the global economic headwinds," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock, "It continues to be on a roll with the momentum remaining strong even in the second quarter of 2023."