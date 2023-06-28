CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homereal estate NewsHousing market bull run in Mumbai and Pune breaks pan India sales records

Housing market bull-run in Mumbai and Pune breaks pan-India sales records

Housing market bull-run in Mumbai and Pune breaks pan-India sales records
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jude Sannith  Jun 28, 2023 5:15:08 PM IST (Published)

Hyderabad recorded the highest price-hike of 10 percent, while Bengaluru, NCR and Mumbai reported a nine percent increase in prices.

India's top seven property markets have registered an all-time residential sales record in the April-June quarter. According to property consultant Anarock, the 1.15 lakh homes sold in the last three months exceeded the January-March quarter by one percent. The previous quarter saw 1,13,770 housing units sold across the country.

The tally is also a whopping 36 percent higher, year-on-year when compared to last year's tally of 84,940 units sold in the same period, and comes on the back of a rate-hike earlier this year followed by a pause.
"The housing market is yet to feel the impact of the home loan rate hike early this year, and of the global economic headwinds," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock, "It continues to be on a roll with the momentum remaining strong even in the second quarter of 2023."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X