Housing market bull-run in Mumbai and Pune breaks pan-India sales records

Hyderabad recorded the highest price-hike of 10 percent, while Bengaluru, NCR and Mumbai reported a nine percent increase in prices.

India's top seven property markets have registered an all-time residential sales record in the April-June quarter. According to property consultant Anarock, the 1.15 lakh homes sold in the last three months exceeded the January-March quarter by one percent. The previous quarter saw 1,13,770 housing units sold across the country.

The tally is also a whopping 36 percent higher, year-on-year when compared to last year's tally of 84,940 units sold in the same period, and comes on the back of a rate-hike earlier this year followed by a pause.