Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • real-estate>
    • Housing Finance: Big players get bigger, others lose market share

    Housing Finance: Big players get bigger, others lose market share

    Profile image
    By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Despite home loans recording lowest interest rates it did not translate into either loan growth or higher profitability last financial year as assets under management rose just a little over two percent quarter-on-quarter at the aggregate level.

    Housing Finance: Big players get bigger, others lose market share
    The December quarter of FY20 saw a boom in real estate registrations, particularly in the residential segment.
    This led housing finance companies (HFCs) to expect a similar performance in the March quarter as well, considering that quite a few states continued with discounted stamp duty rates and other such incentives to draw prospective property buyers.
    PAT, Rs cr
    Q4FY21
     Q4FY20
     Q3FY21
     YOY, %
     QOQ, %
    HDFC Ltd
       3,179.83
       2,232.53
       2,925.83
    42.43
    8.68
    LIC Housing
          398.92
          421.43
          727.04
    -5.34
    -45.13
    Indiabulls Housing
          276.23
          127.00
          329.72
    117.5
    -16.22
    Repco Home Finance
             63.20
             47.70
             79.40
    32.49
    -20.4
    CANFIN Homes
          102.57
             90.91
          131.92
    12.82
    -22.25
    HUDCO
          526.28
          440.91
          391.48
    19.36
    34.43
    Aavas Fin
             87.61
             59.93
             85.62
    46.19
    2.32
    Home First
             31.28
             12.47
             15.91
    150.84
    96.61
    PNB Housing
          127.00
        (242.05)
          232.00
    NA
    -45.26
    Interest rates on home loans were at their lowest in FY21, and HFCs did make a higher number of disbursements in the March quarter compared to the December quarter. Strangely, that did not translate into either loan growth or higher profitability. In theory, higher disbursals should translate into higher growth in their loan book. But at the aggregate level, assets under management rose just a little over 2 percent quarter-on-quarter.
    Disbursements, Rs cr
    Q4FY21
     Q4FY20
     Q3FY21
     YOY, %
     QOQ, %
    HDFC Ltd
    NA
     NA
     NA
    -
    -
    LIC Housing
                   22,362
                   11,323
                   16,857
    97.49
    32.66
    Indiabulls Housing
    NA
     NA
     NA
    -
    -
    Repco Home Finance
                         640
                         602
                         552
    6.38
    16.08
    CANFIN Homes
                     2,001
                     1,394
                     1,106
    43.54
    80.92
    HUDCO
                     5,304
                     4,109
                     1,406
    29.09
    277.25
    Aavas Fin
                     1,013
                         862
                         765
    17.47
    32.48
    Home First
                         452
                         346
                         349
    30.4
    29.53
    PNB Housing
                     4,103
                     2,826
                     3,203
    45.19
    28.1
    It is possible that most lenders would have given top-up loans to existing customers than fresh loans to new customers, given the stress in their balance sheets.
    AUM, Rs cr
    Q4FY21
     Q4FY20
     Q3FY21
     YOY, %
     QOQ, %
    HDFC Ltd
                 569,894
                 516,773
                 552,167
    10.28
    3.21
    LIC Housing
                 232,003
                 210,578
                 220,197
    10.17
    5.36
    Indiabulls Housing
                   83,000
                   93,000
                   85,000
    -10.75
    -2.35
    Repco Home Finance
                   12,122
                   11,826
                   12,059
    2.5
    0.52
    CANFIN Homes
                   22,105
                   20,708
                   21,004
    6.75
    5.24
    HUDCO
                   75,787
                   76,565
                   77,893
    -1.02
    -2.7
    Aavas Fin
                     9,454
                     7,796
                     8,823
    21.27
    7.16
    Home First
                     4,141
                     3,618
                     3,941
    14.45
    5.09
    PNB Housing
                   74,469
                   83,346
                   77,769
    -10.65
    -4.24
    Assets under management of stressed entities like Indiabulls Housing and PNB Housing declined both quarter-on-quarter as well as year-on-year.
    Housing Development Finance Corporation, the Big Daddy of HFCs, and LIC Housing Finance, gained the most market share during the March quarter, compared to the preceding quarter.
    PNB Housing, Indiabulls Housing and HUDCO saw the maximum erosion in market share, quarter-on-quarter.
    GNPA, Q4FY21
    Rs, cr
     %
    HDFC Ltd
       11,632.00
               1.98
    LIC Housing
         9,558.52
               4.12
    Indiabulls Housing
         2,147.00
               2.66
    Repco Home Finance
             446.10
               3.70
    CANFIN Homes
             201.91
               0.91
    HUDCO
         3,054.01
               4.03
    Aavas Fin
               73.91
               0.98
    Home First
               62.17
               1.80
    PNB Housing
         2,762.00
               4.40
    In terms of profits, write-back of Rs 302 crore of provisions boosted the bottom line of HUDCO. PNB Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance took a knock to their bottom lines because of elevated provisions. LICHF’s provisions humped 440 percent while that for PNB Housing was up 37 percent.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    RBI ban on sale of new credit cards hit mkt share; will come back with a bang once embargo lifted: HDFC Bank

    Next Article

    Elon Musk most influential person in financial markets: Survey

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements27,504.60 -629.85 -2.24
    UPL792.85 -12.55 -1.56
    Bajaj Finserv12,109.05 -190.85 -1.55
    Power Grid Corp232.40 -3.60 -1.53
    ICICI Bank630.90 -9.20 -1.44
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Power Grid Corp232.30 -3.55 -1.51
    Bajaj Finserv12,116.60 -183.65 -1.49
    ICICI Bank630.85 -9.35 -1.46
    HDFC2,474.25 -25.90 -1.04
    NTPC116.40 -1.20 -1.02
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Shree Cements27,504.60 -629.85 -2.24
    UPL792.85 -12.55 -1.56
    Bajaj Finserv12,109.05 -190.85 -1.55
    Power Grid Corp232.40 -3.60 -1.53
    ICICI Bank630.90 -9.20 -1.44
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Power Grid Corp232.30 -3.55 -1.51
    Bajaj Finserv12,116.60 -183.65 -1.49
    ICICI Bank630.85 -9.35 -1.46
    HDFC2,474.25 -25.90 -1.04
    NTPC116.40 -1.20 -1.02

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.32500.10500.14
    Euro-Rupee88.3580-0.0100-0.01
    Pound-Rupee102.94600.16600.16
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67230.00110.16
    View More