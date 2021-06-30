Housing Finance: Big players get bigger, others lose market share

The December quarter of FY20 saw a boom in real estate registrations, particularly in the residential segment.

This led housing finance companies (HFCs) to expect a similar performance in the March quarter as well, considering that quite a few states continued with discounted stamp duty rates and other such incentives to draw prospective property buyers.

PAT, Rs cr Q4FY21 Q4FY20 Q3FY21 YOY, % QOQ, % HDFC Ltd 3,179.83 2,232.53 2,925.83 42.43 8.68 LIC Housing 398.92 421.43 727.04 -5.34 -45.13 Indiabulls Housing 276.23 127.00 329.72 117.5 -16.22 Repco Home Finance 63.20 47.70 79.40 32.49 -20.4 CANFIN Homes 102.57 90.91 131.92 12.82 -22.25 HUDCO 526.28 440.91 391.48 19.36 34.43 Aavas Fin 87.61 59.93 85.62 46.19 2.32 Home First 31.28 12.47 15.91 150.84 96.61 PNB Housing 127.00 (242.05) 232.00 NA -45.26

Interest rates on home loans were at their lowest in FY21, and HFCs did make a higher number of disbursements in the March quarter compared to the December quarter. Strangely, that did not translate into either loan growth or higher profitability. In theory, higher disbursals should translate into higher growth in their loan book. But at the aggregate level, assets under management rose just a little over 2 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Disbursements, Rs cr Q4FY21 Q4FY20 Q3FY21 YOY, % QOQ, % HDFC Ltd NA NA NA - - LIC Housing 22,362 11,323 16,857 97.49 32.66 Indiabulls Housing NA NA NA - - Repco Home Finance 640 602 552 6.38 16.08 CANFIN Homes 2,001 1,394 1,106 43.54 80.92 HUDCO 5,304 4,109 1,406 29.09 277.25 Aavas Fin 1,013 862 765 17.47 32.48 Home First 452 346 349 30.4 29.53 PNB Housing 4,103 2,826 3,203 45.19 28.1

It is possible that most lenders would have given top-up loans to existing customers than fresh loans to new customers, given the stress in their balance sheets.

AUM, Rs cr Q4FY21 Q4FY20 Q3FY21 YOY, % QOQ, % HDFC Ltd 569,894 516,773 552,167 10.28 3.21 LIC Housing 232,003 210,578 220,197 10.17 5.36 Indiabulls Housing 83,000 93,000 85,000 -10.75 -2.35 Repco Home Finance 12,122 11,826 12,059 2.5 0.52 CANFIN Homes 22,105 20,708 21,004 6.75 5.24 HUDCO 75,787 76,565 77,893 -1.02 -2.7 Aavas Fin 9,454 7,796 8,823 21.27 7.16 Home First 4,141 3,618 3,941 14.45 5.09 PNB Housing 74,469 83,346 77,769 -10.65 -4.24

Assets under management of stressed entities like Indiabulls Housing and PNB Housing declined both quarter-on-quarter as well as year-on-year.

Housing Development Finance Corporation, the Big Daddy of HFCs, and LIC Housing Finance, gained the most market share during the March quarter, compared to the preceding quarter.

PNB Housing, Indiabulls Housing and HUDCO saw the maximum erosion in market share, quarter-on-quarter.

GNPA, Q4FY21 Rs, cr % HDFC Ltd 11,632.00 1.98 LIC Housing 9,558.52 4.12 Indiabulls Housing 2,147.00 2.66 Repco Home Finance 446.10 3.70 CANFIN Homes 201.91 0.91 HUDCO 3,054.01 4.03 Aavas Fin 73.91 0.98 Home First 62.17 1.80 PNB Housing 2,762.00 4.40

In terms of profits, write-back of Rs 302 crore of provisions boosted the bottom line of HUDCO. PNB Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance took a knock to their bottom lines because of elevated provisions. LICHF’s provisions humped 440 percent while that for PNB Housing was up 37 percent.