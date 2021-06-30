Housing Finance: Big players get bigger, others lose market share

The December quarter of FY20 saw a boom in real estate registrations, particularly in the residential segment.
This led housing finance companies (HFCs) to expect a similar performance in the March quarter as well, considering that quite a few states continued with discounted stamp duty rates and other such incentives to draw prospective property buyers.
PAT, Rs cr
Q4FY21
Q4FY20
Q3FY21
YOY, %
QOQ, %
HDFC Ltd
3,179.83
2,232.53
2,925.83
42.43
8.68
LIC Housing
398.92
421.43
727.04
-5.34
-45.13
Indiabulls Housing
276.23
127.00
329.72
117.5
-16.22
Repco Home Finance
63.20
47.70
79.40
32.49
-20.4
CANFIN Homes
102.57
90.91
131.92
12.82
-22.25
HUDCO
526.28
440.91
391.48
19.36
34.43
Aavas Fin
87.61
59.93
85.62
46.19
2.32
Home First
31.28
12.47
15.91
150.84
96.61
PNB Housing
127.00
(242.05)
232.00
NA
-45.26
Interest rates on home loans were at their lowest in FY21, and HFCs did make a higher number of disbursements in the March quarter compared to the December quarter. Strangely, that did not translate into either loan growth or higher profitability. In theory, higher disbursals should translate into higher growth in their loan book. But at the aggregate level, assets under management rose just a little over 2 percent quarter-on-quarter.
Disbursements, Rs cr
Q4FY21
Q4FY20
Q3FY21
YOY, %
QOQ, %
HDFC Ltd
NA
NA
NA
-
-
LIC Housing
22,362
11,323
16,857
97.49
32.66
Indiabulls Housing
NA
NA
NA
-
-
Repco Home Finance
640
602
552
6.38
16.08
CANFIN Homes
2,001
1,394
1,106
43.54
80.92
HUDCO
5,304
4,109
1,406
29.09
277.25
Aavas Fin
1,013
862
765
17.47
32.48
Home First
452
346
349
30.4
29.53
PNB Housing
4,103
2,826
3,203
45.19
28.1
It is possible that most lenders would have given top-up loans to existing customers than fresh loans to new customers, given the stress in their balance sheets.
AUM, Rs cr
Q4FY21
Q4FY20
Q3FY21
YOY, %
QOQ, %
HDFC Ltd
569,894
516,773
552,167
10.28
3.21
LIC Housing
232,003
210,578
220,197
10.17
5.36
Indiabulls Housing
83,000
93,000
85,000
-10.75
-2.35
Repco Home Finance
12,122
11,826
12,059
2.5
0.52
CANFIN Homes
22,105
20,708
21,004
6.75
5.24
HUDCO
75,787
76,565
77,893
-1.02
-2.7
Aavas Fin
9,454
7,796
8,823
21.27
7.16
Home First
4,141
3,618
3,941
14.45
5.09
PNB Housing
74,469
83,346
77,769
-10.65
-4.24
Assets under management of stressed entities like Indiabulls Housing and PNB Housing declined both quarter-on-quarter as well as year-on-year.
Housing Development Finance Corporation, the Big Daddy of HFCs, and LIC Housing Finance, gained the most market share during the March quarter, compared to the preceding quarter.
PNB Housing, Indiabulls Housing and HUDCO saw the maximum erosion in market share, quarter-on-quarter.
GNPA, Q4FY21
Rs, cr
%
HDFC Ltd
11,632.00
1.98
LIC Housing
9,558.52
4.12
Indiabulls Housing
2,147.00
2.66
Repco Home Finance
446.10
3.70
CANFIN Homes
201.91
0.91
HUDCO
3,054.01
4.03
Aavas Fin
73.91
0.98
Home First
62.17
1.80
PNB Housing
2,762.00
4.40
In terms of profits, write-back of Rs 302 crore of provisions boosted the bottom line of HUDCO. PNB Housing Finance and LIC Housing Finance took a knock to their bottom lines because of elevated provisions. LICHF’s provisions humped 440 percent while that for PNB Housing was up 37 percent.
First Published: IST