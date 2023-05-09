Housing demand rages on, prices up 7% in January-March 2023 period

According to Anarock, the January-March quarter saw 1.14 lakh homes sold across 7 top property markets — 14 percent higher than the same period from a year ago. Data from property website PropTiger.com indicates that prices are up too. The price of new residential stock across the country, in January-March was 7 percent higher, year-on-year.

Increased regulatory checks and rising interest rates notwithstanding, housing demand doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon. According to Anarock, the January-March quarter saw 1.14 lakh homes sold across 7 top property markets — 14 percent higher than the same period from a year ago.

Data from property website PropTiger.com indicates that prices are up too. The price of new residential stock across the country, in January-March was 7 percent higher, year-on-year.

Bengaluru saw the highest spike in prices at 10 percent, followed by Ahmedabad (7 percent), while certain micro-markets in Gurugram saw price-hikes as high as 13 percent.