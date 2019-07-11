Business
Housing affordability worsened over past 4 years: RBI survey
Updated : July 11, 2019 09:35 PM IST
The RBI has been conducting a quarterly Residential Asset Price Monitoring Survey (RAPMS) since July 2010 on housing loans disbursed by select banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) across 13 cities.
Mumbai remains the least affordable city in India, while Bhubaneswar remains the most affordable city.
