Housiey unveils online site visit feature to redefine home buying experience

Housiey, a prop-tech startup, has unveiled a new feature called as the 'Online Site Visit' to make waves in the real estate market. This will offer home buyers an all-inclusive, digitally immersive experience of their potential new homes, the company said.

Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Housiey, said, "We aim to replicate the offline site visit experience in a digital format, giving our customers all the information they deserve to know before physically stepping out for a site visit."

The Online Site Visit aims to redefine how home buyers explore potential properties. It consists of six key elements - Project Unboxing with 12 deciding factors, Locality Discovery, Inventory Availability, All-Inclusive Pricing/Down Payment/EMI, Sample Flat Video, and Unbiased Pros & Cons.

Project Unboxing provides a comprehensive overview of the project, while Locality Discovery offers in-depth insights into the neighbourhood. Customers can check the availability of the inventory and get detailed information about pricing, down payment, and EMI. They can also take a virtual tour of a sample flat and learn about the project's advantages and disadvantages from an unbiased viewpoint.

This feature mirrors the physical site visit experience, offering potential home buyers an opportunity to evaluate, reject, shortlist, and finally select their dream homes - all within the comfort of their living room.

Housiey's approach comes as a response to the current digital era's challenges and the unique needs of the home buyer.

"In this race of incorporating advanced features, we somewhere forgot to fulfil the basic needs of the home buyer. Seeing the actual location of the project, getting the correct all-inclusive pricing, down payment required, seeing the sample flat, knowing the pros & cons of the project - these all are not luxuries, but the basic rights of the home buyers. This is what we are doing at Housiey through our unique concept of Online Site Visit," Agarwal said.