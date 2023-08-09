Homes worth more than Rs 3 crore make for more than a third of Sobha's sales

Sobha on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.05 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Its net profit stood at Rs 4.54 crore in the year-ago period. Jagadish Nangineni, MD, Sobha told CNBC-TV18.said that the company is on track to achieve 15-20 percent of it's pre sales guidance.

The luxury housing market has been seeing a jump in India. For instance, for the realty firm Sobha, homes costing more than Rs 3 crore now account for around 35 percent of their portfolio.

"First, due to the change in the mix, like you have observed from the mid-luxury to a slightly high-end luxury segment, we have seen a rise in our profit. Due to this, we have crossed the Rs 10,000 average price realisation mark in this quarter for the first time," Jagadish Nangineni, MD, Sobha, told CNBC-TV18.

He said the company saw a trend of larger home sales early on, so it could change the mix. "That has helped us. Second, homes worth more than Rs 3 crore ticket size contributed 37 percent of our sales in this quarter. About two years ago, that was less than 5 percent. That really well for us, too," he said.

According to a recent report by Anarock, luxury homes have recorded the highest average price appreciation of 24 percent in the last five years in the top 7 cities across different budget segments. Prices of luxury homes in the top 7 cities in 2018 averaged out at approximately Rs 12,400 per square foot and at this point in 2023, have increased to approximately Rs 15,350 per square foot, the report said.

Sobha on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.05 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Its net profit stood at Rs 4.54 crore in the year-ago period. Nangineni said that the company is on track to achieve 15-20 percent of its pre-sales guidance.

"We have eight straight quarters of increased sales. And we did about 5.65 million square feet last year. This year, we would like to better it. And we would like to be a consistent performer where we have a balance of growth and profitability," he said.

The company is building up its pipeline inventory to achieve these numbers. "From a timeline perspective, I think it's a little too early to predict when those would happen, but I'm sure we will reach there. When I say medium term, maybe four to five years," Nangineni said.