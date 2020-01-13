Homebuyers get a breather as SC stays retrospective effect of IBC ordinance

In a relief to thousands of homebuyers in the country, the Supreme Court has stayed the retrospective effect of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) ordinance that allows only 100 homebuyers or more to move insolvency proceedings against developers.

In December 2019, an ordinance passed by the government barred homebuyers less than 100, or 10 percent of total homebuyers, from moving insolvency proceedings against real estate developers. The Section 3 of the ordinance required all pending applications by homeowners to meet the minimum threshold of 10 homebuyers by January 28.

On Monday, the bench headed by Justice R Nariman partially stayed the IBC ordinance. The new order means the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will have to maintain status quo with respect to the applications already filed by homebuyers and investors against defaulting developers.

While the order provides interim relief to homebuyrrs, the constitutional validity of the amendment will be checked by the court after hearing the government and the homebuyers. The apex court has also issued a notice to the government on the petition. The petitioners stated that their cases would be adversely affected by the new changes.

The Supreme Court, after hearing the petition, said untill further hearing, the NCLT can’t reject the applications of the home buyers or investors for non-compliance of the new amendment.