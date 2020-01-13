#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Homebuyers get a breather as SC stays retrospective effect of IBC ordinance

Updated : January 13, 2020 08:50 PM IST

The new order means the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will have to maintain status quo with respect to the applications already filed by homebuyers and investors against defaulting developers.
While the order provides interim relief to homebuyrrs, the constitutional validity of the amendment will be checked by the court after hearing the government and the homebuyers.
