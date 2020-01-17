#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
HNIs, NRIs are moving to commercial realty, as residential properties’ ROI falls

Updated : January 17, 2020 03:36 PM IST

Commercial assets in good locations can generate yields of 8-10 percent, says a report.
Bengaluru and Mumbai are among the most lucrative for commercial investments.
Hyderabad and Pune also have high potential because of relatively lower capital values and high demand, according to the report.
