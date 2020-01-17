HNIs, NRIs are moving to commercial realty, as residential properties’ ROI falls

With sliding returns-on-investment (ROI) in residential properties, high-networth individual (HNIs) and non-resident Indian (NRI) investors are now moving to commercial spaces from luxury real estate, according to a report.

According to real estate consultant ANAROCK, 5-year average residential returns fell to as low as 5 percent across major cities. In 2000-2009 period, returns on these properties were double or even triple.

In sharp contrast to the prevailing 3 percent average rental yield (annual rent divided by property cost) of housing, commercial assets in good locations can generate yields of 8-10 percent and Grade B properties can give 6-8 percent rental yield.

Regular retail properties can generate similar or even higher yields, depending on location, the report said.

The average ticket-size for commercial space investment starts from as low as Rs 10 lakh in tier-2 cities and it can beyond Rs 10 crore in tier 1 cities. Lower-ticket investors can focus on office spaces as small as 1,000 sq. ft and still turn a decent profit.

However, despite commercial property investment's undoubted lucrative upside, they have riskier sides too, it said. When compared to housing, the ticket sizes are a lot higher as is the risk of loss in ill-chosen plays, said Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Property Consultants.

For both office and retail properties, location--both at the city and micro market levels -- is critical. Cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai are among the most lucrative for commercial investments, he said.