  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty reclaims 9,300
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens lower at 76.45 against dollar
Home Real estate
Business

Here’s why Ratan Tata wants the government to overhaul its slum re-development policy

Updated : April 20, 2020 03:43 PM IST

Tata noted that modern-day slum-redevelopment projects are nothing short of “vertical slums”.
Here’s why Ratan Tata wants the government to overhaul its slum re-development policy

You May Also Like

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Motilal Oswal Real Estate raises Rs 1,150 cr for 4th realty fund; commits Rs 550 cr investment in 9 projects

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement