Here’s why Ratan Tata wants the government to overhaul its slum re-development policy

The COVID-19 pandemic should force changes in slum-redevelopment policies, said Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. Speaking at a virtual panel, discussing the future of construction and design, Tata pointed out how it has taken a pandemic to reveal that close-proximity living is problematic.

“What has happened in the coronavirus outbreak is that for the first time, close-proximity low-value structures that we have built are now very much the cause of new problems,” said Tata.

An architect by academic qualification, the once long-time chairman of Tata Sons noted that modern-day slum-redevelopment projects are nothing short of “vertical slums” that starve occupants of fresh air, open spaces and basic hygiene.

‘A wake-up call’

Tata said that relocating slum dwellers to “the boondocks” also means isolating these inhabitants from their places of work. “Coronavirus is a wakeup call to this situation that beholds us, which could turn around and bite us back,” he said.

The former chairman of Tata Sons called upon the government to act while formulating future slum-redevelopment policy and consider the needs of slum-dwellers. “The government should consider re-examination of acceptable standards for quality of life because these standards seem to stop at areas where slums are being replaced,” he said, “There ought to be a revision in terms of the fact that we are dealing with communities and a population that wants to be part of new India.”

‘Be self-critical’

Tata added that architects and developers must take responsibility and pride in designing and building better living spaces even if they are low-cost projects for affordable housing.

“We as architects and developers are dodging the issue by creating a community of communities that we are ashamed of,” he said, “The time has come for a bunch of like-minded people to sit down and be self-critical of all that we have ignored doing over a period of time.

‘Smokestack industries need to adapt’

Reflecting on the state of the economy in the pandemic, the former chairman of Tata Sons said that while IT and IT-ES industry had begun working remotely, smokestack industries would have to think of ways to adapt to the new world order of the Post-COVID world.

“We will have to ask ourselves: is it possible to work remotely or become comfortable with what we have to do? It calls for some fresh thinking with a no-holds-barred approach,” Tata signed off.

For our entire COVID-19 coverage, click here