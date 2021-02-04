Here's how homebuyers will benefit from Budget 2021 proposals

The Budget 2021 has extended the provision for the additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on home loans by another year to purchase affordable housing.

In July 2019 Budget, the central government provided this additional income tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for home loans to purchase affordable housing. Now, with the new announcement, the eligibility of this tax deduction has been extended till March 31, 2022.

It must be noted that houses valued under Rs 45 lakh come under the affordable housing category.

According to real estate developers and consultants, this announcement will boost demand for residential properties and bring in more new supply within this segment.

"Coupled with the existing tax exemption of Rs 2 lakh on home loan interest payments, this announcement will give new homeowners a total exemption of Rs 3.5 lakh until March 31, 2022,” explained Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO of Xanadu Realty.

Tax exemption of up to Rs 2 lakh is provided on home loan interest rates under Section 24 of the Income Tax Act.

Additionally, Budget 2021 allowed tax holidays on affordable housing projects.

With this incentive, according to Chaturvedi, buyers will be protected from the tax implications of buying a property below the stamp duty valuation, as long as the difference does not exceed 20 percent.

On the supply side, there is a tax exemption announced for affordable rental housing projects.

"The result will be a shot-in-the-arm for the real estate industry, as there has been a significant increase in the supply of affordable housing units in light of the government’s goal to provide ‘Housing for All’. The affordable housing segment accounted for 50 percent of new real estate launches in 2020 and is expected to continue gaining traction in the post-pandemic market," Chaturvedi said.

Overall, he adds that these proposals incentivize home buying and will stimulate the growth momentum in housing demand in 2021.