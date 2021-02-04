Personal Finance Here's how homebuyers will benefit from Budget 2021 proposals Updated : February 04, 2021 01:33 PM IST The Budget 2021 has extended the provision for the additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on home loans by another year to purchase affordable housing. In July 2019 Budget, the central government provided this additional income tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for home loans to purchase an affordable housing. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply