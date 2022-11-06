After Noida's Supertech towers, this Gurugram building to be demolished next

By Akanksha Upadhyay

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of the Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

Two hundred and sixty eight days after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment in Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso society collapsed, killing two women and injuring six others, the tower where it happened will be demolished.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Saturday said that tower D of the Chintels Paradiso society would be demolished as the structural report by the IIT Delhi team found structural deficiencies in the tower "beyond repair".

Yadav said that the entire Tower D of the society was deemed "uninhabitable" by the IIT Delhi team in their report. According to the assessment, there were both technical and financial barriers to restoration. The authorities will probably decide on November 7 what day the skyscraper will be demolished.

Yadav also said the process of structural audit is also going on in Tower 'E' and 'F' of the same society that has a total of nine towers. The report of the audit will soon be out, he said.

"There are 28 flats in Tower E and 22 in Tower F. The cost of shifting of flat owners to rent to another location will be borne by the builder", he added.

