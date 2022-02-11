Gurugram building collapse: Death toll at 2; construction firm's MD booked

Two people died after a portion of a roof of a residential complex in Gurugram collapsed on February 10 . Officials said the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram Sector 109 first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

Police have booked the builder of Chintels Paradiso and the construction contractor for negligence, while the district administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter. After residents staged a protest over the incident, the gates of the housing complex were sealed by police.

While Ekta Bhardwaj (31) died last night, the body of Sunita Srivastava was recovered on Friday, officials said, adding that operations by rescue personnel at the incident site are still on. Sunita Srivastava's husband, Arun Kumar Srivastava, who got trapped under the debris, has been hospitalised, they said.

The builder and the construction contractor have been booked on a complaint lodged by Ekta Bhardwaj's husband Rajesh Bharadwaj, the officials said.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said," A special inquiry team has been constituted and it will look into the allegations of negligence. Rescue operations are underway."

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out rescue works. Earth-moving machines and a fire brigade vehicle with an elevated platform have deployed.

Rajesh Bharadwaj, a resident of Block-D of the complex, said, "I got a call from my son who said that the ceiling of some floors of our tower has collapsed. My wife suffered injuries and passed away around 7 pm."

"This incident happened due to negligence and substandard construction done by MD (managing director) of Chintels group Ashok Saloman and the contractor. There could be more fatalities," Rajesh Bharadwaj said in his complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said, "FIR has been registered and probe is on. Action will be taken as per the law."

The builder and construction contractor have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) at the Bajghera police station.

Deputy Commissioner Yadav had told reporters on Thursday that construction work was underway on the sixth floor when the floor collapsed. He said the third to sixth floors of the building were vacant and people lived on the first and second floors.

Residents said Tower D, which collapsed, was built in 2018, and the complex has three other towers. The 18-floor Tower D has four-bedroom apartments.

The housing complex management has blamed the disaster on "negligence" during repairs. "Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident," it said, offering condolences to the" affected families".

The management said it is cooperating fully with the authorities.