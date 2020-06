The Gujarat Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) in an interesting ruling, has denied the benefit of concessional GST rate for an affordable housing project in a township with a mix of other projects.

The ruling was pronounced by the AAR on Jue 22, in a case where Amba Township Pvt Ltd, of Ahmedabad, approached the AAR to clarify as to whether a particular project undertaken by them could take the benefit of the concessional GST rate of 12 percent.

Amba Township Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in construction and development of a township, that consists of many real estate projects and has divided its township in 3 phases for which it needed clarity.

The project was divided as Part A (comprising of 2 phases) and Part B, an independent project for affordable housing, and eligible for the concessional GST rate of 12 percent.

Amba Township Pvt Ltd, in its submission to the AAR, argued that township is different from a standalone housing project and is an integration of various projects. Also, the entire area of the township cannot be considered for arriving at the specifications contained in the GST notifications for determining a project as affordable housing.

The advance ruling authority after hearing all the submissions held that since Part B shares a common entrance, common facilities and common land with Part A, hence it cannot be considered as a standalone independent housing project, based on which it denied the benefits of concessional GST rates to Amba Township Pvt Ltd for its Part B project of the township.

Amba Township Pvt Ltd, separately had also obtained various permissions from authorities for the entire project comprehensively. However, the applicant was also selling the units as part of one project with common facilities and undivided share of land in the entire project, hence, as per the AAR, Part B cannot be considered as an independent/ standalone housing project.

The ruling has raised concerns amongst the industry as this, they feel would need further clarity.

Interesting to note here is that, in order to boost affordable housing, the government had in 2018, announced a concessional GST rate. Subject to certain parameters to be fulfilled the rate was reduced to 12 percent from 18 percent.

With such an interpretation, the industry feels it will become tough for them to claim the benefits of affordable housing and pass them on to the consumers.

Anita Rastogi, Partner GST and Indirect Taxes at PWC said, "This ruling has a far-reaching impact on the real estate sector, especially on township projects consisting of low-cost houses having common facilities, land or area. The key aspects which need to be dealt with, are the meaning of the expressions housing, projects, affordable housing projects, real estate project, FAR/FSI, township and carpet area. "

Rastogi also said, "It is important to see the government’s intention while issuing the notification. While the intention may be to give relief to low-cost house buyers in terms of concessional rate however while interpreting the notification the entire gamut of underlying fact pattern needs to be seen on case to case basis."

Expressing similar views, Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner at AMRG and Associates, a tax consultancy firm, said, "Housing project has not been defined under GST laws and the closest legislation on the subject is RERA, reliance on which would ideally permit the benefit of lower tax to such societies which have a standalone dedicated project to affordable housing.