Real Estate
Green shoots emerge, but Indian real estate remains in the doldrums
Updated : July 09, 2019 01:33 PM IST
Knight Frank India’s H1 2019 report shows revival in residential launches, but sales growth is a meagre 4 percent.
NCR tops the charts with a 10 percent growth in sales, Bengaluru continues its strong run with a 9 percent growth.
The report looks at the markets of Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.
