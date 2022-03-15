Greater Noida attached properties worth Rs 400 cr to be e-auctioned; check details

The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar and the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will conduct an e-auction of properties worth about Rs 380 crore attached over non-payment of dues by builders.

The UP RERA said that the state government had approved the e-auction and it will be conducted this month itself, as reported by Zee Hindustan.

Under the Uttar Pradesh RERA, about Rs 1,400 crore of restoration certificates (RCs) are due with numerous builders, Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Income) Vandita Srivastava said.

The officials of Dadri and Sadar tehsil have attached property worth about Rs 400 crore. However, because of non-auction, the due amount has not been recovered.