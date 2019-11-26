Govt, RBI considering a one-time loan waiver for real estate companies

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are discussing ways to implement a one-time waiver for real estate companies on loan repayments, sources aware of the talks told CNBC-TV18.

The move, as the sources said, is aimed at helping the real estate companies complete last-mile funding for the unfinished projects.

The real estate sector has been under pressure due to massive NPAs. Increasing NPAs have led to the sector struggling to raise fund, which in turn, affects the homebuyers as their projects remain stalled.

The industry experts have been asking for a one-time rollover, similar to what was seen in 2008 during the Lehman crisis, as according to them, it will prevent further NPAs.

"Temporary waiver from NPA tag will help real estate companies access funding," said the sources, who did not want to be named.

The government on November 6 announced a Rs 25,000-crore exclusive window for stalled real estate projects. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will put in Rs 10,000 crore in the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and the remaining amount will be provided jointly by State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).