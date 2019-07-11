In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Real estate
Business

Government's draft tenancy law proposes cap on rent rates, separate court for resolving disputes

Updated : July 11, 2019 08:51 PM IST

Government's draft tenancy law proposes cap on rent rates, separate court for resolving disputes
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IndusInd Bank Q1 results tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

IndusInd Bank Q1 results tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

US removes country cap on Green Card

US removes country cap on Green Card

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500 for first time since May 17, Sensex down 174 points; Bajaj Finance falls 5%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500 for first time since May 17, Sensex down 174 points; Bajaj Finance falls 5%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV