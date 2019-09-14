Real Estate
Government relaxes ECB guidelines and shells out Rs 10,000 crore to boost affordable housing
Updated : September 14, 2019 04:57 PM IST
Sitharaman also said the interest rate on housing building advance will be lowered and linked to the 10-year G-sec yields.
External commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines will also be relaxed to help housing developers obtain overseas funds.
