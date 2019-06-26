Government considering measures to boost housing sector in Budget, says report

The government is considering to announce measures to uplift the housing sector in the upcoming Budget, reported The Economic Times, adding that with this, the centre aims at providing a push to the slowing economy and generating employment opportunities.

The report, citing a government official, said that the steps under consideration include higher tax incentives to boost purchases, lower interest rates for affordable housing and restoring some of the benefits for buying a second house.

A final decision on the proposal, however, will be taken closer to the Budget day, the official said, as mentioned in the report.