#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate
Business

Government approved resolution plan for Jaypee homebuyers soon; NBCC to build the project

Updated : September 30, 2019 08:01 PM IST

Govt has asked NBCC to put out a fresh resolution proposal to the Supreme Court soon
Adani group had also in the past also shown interest in completing stuck Jaypee project but it never made a formal proposal
Government approved resolution plan for Jaypee homebuyers soon; NBCC to build the project
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale is live: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Flipkart’s Big Billion Sale is live: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

CNBC-TV18 gets a new home and starts day-1 in style!

CNBC-TV18 gets a new home and starts day-1 in style!

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV