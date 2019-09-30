Business
Government approved resolution plan for Jaypee homebuyers soon; NBCC to build the project
Updated : September 30, 2019 08:01 PM IST
Govt has asked NBCC to put out a fresh resolution proposal to the Supreme Court soon
Adani group had also in the past also shown interest in completing stuck Jaypee project but it never made a formal proposal
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more