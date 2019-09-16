Business

Goldman Sachs, PremjiInvest and Munjal family in talks to invest in PNB Housing Finance, says report

Updated : September 16, 2019 09:26 AM IST

The development comes at a time when PNB Housing Finance is looking to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through 'limited preference' route.

If the deal goes through, it will be a breath of fresh air to the real estate sector as it grapples with low sales and unfinished projects due to the ongoing economic slowdown.