Goldman Sachs invests Rs 245 crore in Vatika Group for a commercial project in Gurugram

Updated : February 14, 2020 02:54 PM IST

The money invested by Goldman Sachs will be used towards the first phase of commercial project Vatika “One On One”, in the satellite NCR city.
The investment is a debt instrument structured as a project finance to facilitate a partial refinance to Piramal Enterprises and the balance towards construction, Vatika Group said.
In the past, Goldman Sachs has invested Rs 100 crore in 2007 towards Vatika Business Park and Rs 255 crore in 2014 in Vatika Hotels.
