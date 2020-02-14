Goldman Sachs invests Rs 245 crore in Vatika Group for a commercial project in Gurugram

Global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has invested Rs 245 crore in Vatika Group for a commercial project in Gurugram. The money will be used towards the first phase of commercial project Vatika “One On One”, in the satellite NCR city.

The investment is a debt instrument structured as a project finance to facilitate a partial refinance to Piramal Enterprises and the balance towards construction, Vatika Group said in a statement on Friday.

The project will be developed in 3 phases comprising 2.2 million sq ft and this investment will expedite construction of first phase of a commercial project located on NH-8, it said.

According to the company, the commercial project is strategically located on National Highway-8 and enjoys excellent connectivity and infrastructure and it will shape as one of the most strategic investments.

In the past, Goldman Sachs has invested Rs 100 crore in 2007 towards Vatika Business Park and Rs 255 crore in 2014 in Vatika Hotels.

Gaurav Bhalla, managing director, Vatika Group, said: “We at Vatika Group envision fulfilling the rising demand of the grade A commercial spaces in Delhi/NCR. Such debt instruments being extended by mature funds such as Goldman Sachs is the need of the hour ensuring completion of assets while allowing for partial refinance. The investment by Goldman will surely accelerate in delivering the project on time.”

In a separate transaction, Goldman Sachs has extended a debt facility of Rs 365 crore to Vatika Hotels, facilitating a pre-payment to Piramal Enterprises.