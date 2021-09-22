Godrej Properties sells flats worth Rs 575 crore in Noida in one day

Over 340 flats were sold in a single day at the launch of the second leg of Godrej Properties' new project in Noida. The nature-themed phase named Evergreen, under the Godrej Woods project, saw customers book over 340 flats with an area of more than 500,000 square feet for Rs 575 crore. The stellar response makes it one of the most successful projects in India. The Mumbai-based company has sold flats worth Rs 1,140 crore in the project over the past six months.

"We are delighted with the response to Godrej Woods. Noida is an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods," Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said.

Godrej Properties is one of India's leading real estate developers that entered the NCR market in 2010. The company has added 17 projects across five cities already, with six of the projects being delivered as well.

The Godrej Woods project is aimed at providing nature's beauty with modern amenities. Features like infinity-edge pools, a café, rivulet, a modern clubhouse, orchards, a forest trail, and an elevated walkway are provided in a sea of lush vegetation for potential customers.

Godrej Properties share price hit a 52-week high in intra-day trade at Rs 1,758.40 apiece on Tuesday. The company's stock ended Rs 1,725.25, about 5 percent higher than Monday's close on BSE. The stock was trading at Rs 1,758.15, about 2 percent higher than Tuesday's close at 10.10 am.