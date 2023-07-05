Godrej Properties says NCR has led price rises and units could get even costlier

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties emphasized that the NCR region has been at the forefront of price appreciation in recent times and expressed optimism about the probability of prices continuing to rise in the future.

Over the past couple of years, the National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged the leader in terms of property price appreciation, both for us and for most developers operating in that market. While there is also a positive trend in the micro markets of other regions, it hasn't yet reached the accelerated level witnessed in the northern market.

Therefore, it is reasonable to suggest that considering the strong demand for end-user-driven properties in favourable micro markets, there is a fair likelihood that prices will continue to increase to some extent. The extent of this growth will be influenced by factors such as the specific product, location, and timing within the market cycle we are operating in.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the MD & CEO of Godrej Properties emphasised that the NCR region has been at the forefront of price appreciation in recent times and expressed optimism about the probability of prices continuing to rise in the future.

Also Read | Real estate sales at all-time high with Pune and Mumbai leading the boom in second quarter

He said, “In the last two odd years, NCR has been leading the price appreciation chart for us and for most developers operating in that market. And there is a good, continued secular trend we are seeing into the micro markets of other geographies, but not to the accelerated level that we have witnessed in the north market.”

Pandey expressed a positive outlook on the prospects of the real estate market in the NCR region. He stated that there is a reasonable probability that property prices will continue to climb higher. This expectation is grounded in the region's ongoing development projects, infrastructure advancements, and the increasing demand for housing and commercial spaces.

“There is a reasonable probability to say that given there is such a strong demand for end-user driven products in good micro-markets, it's fair to assume that there is a reasonable probability that price, to some extent, will continue to grow,” he said.

For more details, watch the accompanying video