Housing sales in India hit 1.57 lakh units during H1-CY2023, flat from year ago

The residential real estate sector recorded a sale of 1.57 lakh units in H1-CY23,1.3 percent lower year on year. But, the same period witnessed the second-highest half-yearly residential sales volume in 9.5 years.

Home sales in India are the second highest since 2013. Within this, the premium segment is performing much better than the affordable segment. Chennai has been the among the best performing markets with 107 percent year on year jump in office space sale, followed by NCR and Mumbai.

While low interest rates and comparatively low residential prices sparked the revival in demand, the residential sales sustained even as interest rates rose. The new launches stood at 1,73,364 units in H1-CY23, up 8 percent year on year. The premium residential segment grew across cities, while the demand for mid-segment homes eclipsed the affordable segment.

According to a report by Knight Frank, the residential real estate sector recorded a sales of 1.57 lakh units in H1-CY2023, 1.7 percent higher compared with H2-CY2022.

Of the total units sold in H1-CY23, Gurugram accounted for more than half the units sold with a 52 percent share. Noida and Greater Noida cumulatively accounted for a 32 percent share of the total pie. Ghaziabad accounted for 12 percent share, whereas Delhi and Faridabad accounted for 2 percent share each.

Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director at Knight Frank in an interaction on July 6 with CNBC-TV18 said "home sales have continued to show resilience and majority of these sales have been moving to upper end of the market". Among other cities, NCR is doing well in the commercial real estate, while Bengaluru continues to be the biggest commercial real estate market. Mohit Makhija, Senior Director at CRISIL Ratings expects 4-6 percent volume growth in the real estate sector in FY24.