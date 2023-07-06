CNBC TV18
Housing sales in India hit 1.57 lakh units during H1 CY2023, flat from year ago

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 6, 2023 12:37:52 PM IST (Published)

The residential real estate sector recorded a sale of 1.57 lakh units in H1-CY23,1.3 percent lower year on year. But, the same period witnessed the second-highest half-yearly residential sales volume in 9.5 years.

Home sales in India are the second highest since 2013. Within this, the premium segment is performing much better than the affordable segment. Chennai has been the among the best performing markets with 107 percent year on year jump in office space sale, followed by NCR and Mumbai.

While low interest rates and comparatively low residential prices sparked the revival in demand, the residential sales sustained even as interest rates rose. The new launches stood at 1,73,364 units in H1-CY23, up 8 percent year on year. The premium residential segment grew across cities, while the demand for mid-segment homes eclipsed the affordable segment.
