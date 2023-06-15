Godrej Properties to develop its second luxury residential project in Kolkata — Stock at record high

Outgoing MD Pirojsha Godrej had predicted good visibility in financial year 2024 and guided for booking value of Rs 14,000 crore. For financial year 2026, Godrej expected that number to reach Rs 20,000.

Godrej Properties Ltd. on Thursday announced that it will acquire a 7.44-acre land parcel at New Alipore, in Kolkata, for a luxury residential project.

The project will have a developable potential of about 9.8 lakh square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, Godrej Properties said that a land parcel in New Alipore will be acquired from West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. after it emerged the highest bidder in the e-auction.

The site has an established physical and social infrastructure. The location offers excellent connectivity to all major social and commercial hubs of Kolkata city, the Mumbai-based real estate company said.

"The demand for luxury realty has been strong over the past few years. This will be our second luxury development in the city, and we aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents," Gaurav Pandey, MD, and CEO, of Godrej Properties, said.

Shares of Godrej Properties are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 1,551.90. The stock is trading at a 52-week high and has risen 25 percent so far this year.