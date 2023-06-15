Godrej Properties to develop its second luxury residential project in Kolkata — Stock at record high

Outgoing MD Pirojsha Godrej had predicted good visibility in financial year 2024 and guided for booking value of Rs 14,000 crore. For financial year 2026, Godrej expected that number to reach Rs 20,000.

Godrej Properties Ltd. on Thursday announced that it will acquire a 7.44-acre land parcel at New Alipore, in Kolkata, for a luxury residential project.

The project will have a developable potential of about 9.8 lakh square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, Godrej Properties said that a land parcel in New Alipore will be acquired from West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. after it emerged the highest bidder in the e-auction.