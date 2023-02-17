Godrej Properties buys Raj Kapoor's bungalow in Chembur to turn it into a premium residential project

Considered to be one of the most premium residential neighborhoods of Chembur, this site is located at Deonar Farm Road and lies adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).
One of leading real estate developers in India—Godrej Properties on Friday announced acquisition of famous Bollywood actor-producer Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow in Chembur to develop a premium residential project.
Speaking on this acquisition, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties said, "We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long term value for its residents and celebrates the legacy of the site”.
Randhir Kapoor, son of Raj Kapoor said, “This residential property in Chembur has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family. We are happy to once again associate with Godrej Properties to take forward this rich legacy for the next phase of development for this location."
This acquisition comes after earlier in 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired late Raj Kapoor's R.K. Studios from the Kapoor family to develop a mixed-use project— Godrej RKS.
The site is in proximity to the Eastern Express Highway and Eastern Freeway and provides good connectivity to the posh Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and South Mumbai, Central and Western suburbs and neighbouring districts of Navi Mumbai and Thane.
First Published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 AM IST
