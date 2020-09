Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire 20 acres of land in Kalyan, Mumbai, to develop a housing project. Godrej Properties, which is a real estate arm of the business conglomerate Godrej Group, said in a regulatory filing that it has ”entered into an agreement to acquire a well-located land parcel in Kalyan.”

Spread across 20 acres, this project will offer 15 lakh square feet of saleable area, comprising primarily of residential apartments with a small portion of retail/commercial space, it added. The company did not disclose the deal value and also the name of the seller. Kalyan is an established micro-market within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and this site is strategically located with multiple schools, hospitals, retail and residential spaces in close proximity.

