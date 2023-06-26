CNBC TV18
Godrej Properties acquires 15 acres land in Gurugram to develop premium residential apartments

Read Time2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 11:26:02 AM IST (Published)

Earlier, the Mumbai-based real estate company acquired nine acres of land in Gurugram in December 2022 through an outright purchase for a premium residential project.

Leading real estate player Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday evening said that it has acquired about 15 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana, for the development of premium residential apartments. The land has been acquired through an outright purchase, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

However, the company has not mentioned the cost of acquiring the land or the revenue potential it is likely to have.
This comes after the Mumbai-based real estate company acquired nine acres of land in Gurugram in December 2022 through an outright purchase for a premium residential project. With an estimated revenue potential to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, the project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of premium residential development with exceptional lifestyle amenities.
X