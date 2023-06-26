Godrej Properties acquires 15 acres land in Gurugram to develop premium residential apartments

Earlier, the Mumbai-based real estate company acquired nine acres of land in Gurugram in December 2022 through an outright purchase for a premium residential project.

Leading real estate player Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday evening said that it has acquired about 15 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana, for the development of premium residential apartments. The land has been acquired through an outright purchase, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

However, the company has not mentioned the cost of acquiring the land or the revenue potential it is likely to have.