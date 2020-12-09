Real Estate Goan holiday homes back in vogue; demand improving post-COVID Updated : December 09, 2020 06:46 PM IST Homebuyers are also keen to have their own holiday homes as they look for social distancing, health, hygiene, safety and comfort in one space. HNIs are becoming a force multiplier in fueling luxury housing demand, which is rooted in factors such as growth in disposable income and a shift in approach to life. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.