Global real estate: Surviving in 2020, thriving in 2021

The onslaught of the pandemic in early 2020 brought nearly all economic activity to a grinding halt. The lockdown led to little to no mobility of men, it led to people pushing their plans to invest in a home. The worldwide economic activity saw a dip that was last seen during the Great Economic Depression of the 1930s. As expected the complete lockdown across the globe led to a medium to severe fall in growth rate across the globe.

COVID19: The Black Swan event

The pandemic led to the growth rate falling to a multi-decade low. The Indian economy technically slipped into a recession with two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The complete lockdown resulted in most business activities coming to a grinding halt barring essential services. As expected the real estate sector saw near-zero sales in the initial period of the pandemic. Even construction work at sites was affected and the completion date had to be pushed forward by at least a quarter.

Relief measures, abundant Liquidity

As the event was one of a kind, it required a different approach. Central banks and governments across the globe acted in sync and slashed key interest rates, injecting liquidity into the system to help growth come back on track. The result of low rates meant home loan rates were near 2-decade low or more in most parts of the world.

Some states in India kept the circle rates unchanged in an effort to keep the affordability in check, slashed stamp duty rates to entice investors to invest in real estate. In fact, the UK announced a stamp duty holiday, which led to real estate rates/sales activity in London zooming to a record high. The latest official registry figures in the UK showcased that the housing prices rose by 10.6 percent in the past year.

These growing prices have started to slow down as Londoners have embarked on a race for space in the suburbs of the UK. The growth in real estate prices across the UK slowed down in the month of September as the end of the stamp duty tax break had cooled down the markets. In comparison, the growth in London’s real estate was relatively sluggish but things have now begun to pick up pace.

On the path to recovery

The real estate sales started picking up from the last quarter of CY20 due to the measures announced by the government, central banks, low rates, and the pent-up demand. The sales figures and the credit-off take for home mortgages saw a recovery to their pre-COVID levels. The recovery continued well into 2021 with now the situation normalizing in most parts of the world due to a high number of vaccinations, which has made free movement of manpower possible.

The easy liquidity and the low-interest rates may not continue for a long period as we are already witnessing signs of a withdrawal by central banks across the world to re-align their balance sheets. Inflation is rising and so are bond yields. It may raise some concerns that interest rates will see an up move from current levels but the positive part is that the economy is recovering and its impact is seen on the interest rates.

As we end 2021 and look back at 2020 and 2021 it was a stark contrast. While 2020 was a year of survival given the unprecedented situation we witnessed. The current year 2021 was a year where the organized real estate players with a healthy balance and sound track-record expanded market share. 2022 will continue to witness this trend.

Real Estate has been one of the primary investment avenues for investors/HNIs across the globe. The advent of REITs and InvITS has led to further flows in the real estate sector. Investments in Global Real Estates have started to vault back to pre-pandemic levels as signs of economic recovery with the rollout of vaccines have lured the investors back into the market. Opening up of international travel with the introduction of vaccine passports has been a key factor in driving real estate deal volumes to return to pre-pandemic levels. Also, investments in the sector have seen some adjustments as the lockdown norms have given way to cultural shifts.

The author, Nish Bhatt, is Founder, and CEO at Millwood Kane International. The views expressed are personal