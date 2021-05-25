  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Real estate

Global property markets ready to soar this year: Poll

Updated : May 25, 2021 09:58:00 IST

The outlook for the Indian housing market was one notable exception to the global trend.
Britain’s housing boom was set to roll on too on ongoing government support alongside increased demand for more living space.
House prices in Australia and Canada were forecast to gain double-digits this year.
Global property markets ready to soar this year: Poll
Published : May 25, 2021 09:56 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in some districts after June 1: Minister

Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in some districts after June 1: Minister

Bihar extends lockdown till June 1: Know what’s allowed and what’s not

Bihar extends lockdown till June 1: Know what’s allowed and what’s not

Pidilite Industries hits 1 lakh crore market cap; details here

Pidilite Industries hits 1 lakh crore market cap; details here

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement