Business
GIC looking to buy GVK Power’s stake in Indian Hotels joint venture, says report
Updated : July 18, 2019 09:53 AM IST
The move, the report said, comes as part of the sovereign investment vehicle’s plan to consolidate its position in the Indian real estate and hospitality space.
GIC, that has some stake in the Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels, is likely to mandate the latter to run the firm, added the report.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more