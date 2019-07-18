GIC looking to buy GVK Power’s stake in Indian Hotels joint venture, says report

Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) is in talks with GVK Power and Infrastructure to buy its stake in Taj-GVK Hotels and Resorts, reported The Economic Times, citing sources.

The move, the report said, comes as part of the sovereign investment vehicle’s plan to consolidate its position in the Indian real estate and hospitality space.

GIC, that has some stake in the Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels, is likely to mandate the latter to run the firm, the report said.

“Talks are on and exploratory in nature at this moment. GVK is trying to reduce its debt burden to strengthen its balance sheet and focus on its core infrastructure business. They are in the process of selling their holding in Mumbai airport and have done the same in Bangalore a few years ago,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.